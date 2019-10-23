8 Fresh Cases of Dengue Fever Reported from Odisha's Cuttack

Eight new dengue patients have been identified from five different areas across Cuttack in a single day.

Dengue positive patients have been identified from Khan Nagar area, Kathagada Sahi, SCB campus, Nuabazaar area, and Santa Sahi, Pragativadi reported.

Locals have alleged that the mosquito-borne viral infection is on the rise in the city after a brief lull and that the district administration has turned a blind eye to the situation. Reportedly, at least 27 blood-samples out of 119 were tested positive of the disease on Saturday.

Eight people from Cuttack have been identified to have been infected with dengue. Similarly, six from Jajpur, five from Kendrapara, four from Balasore and three from Bhadrak have also been tested positive to the dengue fever.

Dengue fever is a painful, debilitating mosquito-borne disease caused by any one of four closely related dengue viruses. It causes a severe flu-like illness and, sometimes causes a potentially lethal complication. The incidence of dengue has increased 30-fold over the last 50 years. Dengue fever symptoms include fever, intense headache, body aches, joint pains, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and skin rashes and mucosal bleeding. The disease can be fatal in nature if it’s not diagnosed and treated on time. There is no specific treatment for dengue fever, but adequate fluid intake and bed rest is important.

According to the report, 51 patients are being treated at the dengue ward of the SCB Medical College and Hospital. However, three patients were shifted to the ICU after their health condition deteriorated, informed Dengue Nodal Officer Prasad Mohanty.

In humans recovery from infection by one dengue virus provides lifelong immunity against that particular virus serotype. However, this immunity confers only partial and transient protection against subsequent infection by the other three serotypes of the virus. Evidence points to the fact that sequential infection increases the risk of developing severe dengue. The time interval between infections and the particular viral sequence of infections may also be of importance.

