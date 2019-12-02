8 Govt School Students Fall Sick in Dakshina Kannada after Drinking Water from a Well

Bengaluru: Eight students fell sick in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Monday after drinking water from a well.

The students of Perla government school in Belthangadi, Puttur taluk were taken to the hospital after they complained of suffering from stomach ache and bouts of vomiting.

At around 9 am on Monday, the students were said to have consumed the water from an open well near their school after which they fell ill and were rushed to the hospital. Four of the students were admitted to the Belthangadi government hospital while four other students to the SDM hospital. All of them are said to be out of danger.

The police told the students’ parents and guardians that they could send their children to school from the next day and an investigation will be conducted to find out whether the water was contaminated.

