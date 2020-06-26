8 Gurugram Wards Declared 'Large Outbreak Regions', Strict Restrictions in Place to Contain Covid-19

The Gurugram administration have planned a threefold approach in the Large Outbreak regions (LOR) from June 30 till July 14.

The LORs have been defined as the geographical areas where incidents of localised increase of COVID-19 cases are occurring. The cases may or may not be epidemiologically linked. A large outbreak, according to Gurugram administration, is deemed to be present when there are 15 or more cases. A total of eight wards have been declared as the LORs.

The threefold approach by the administration has been classified under 'reasonable restrictions on movement', 'intensive public health campaign' and steps to 'minimise adverse socio-economic fallout of these measures'.

Amit Khatri, DC Gurugram, has asked the SDMs and ACP to identify the exact boundaries of the LORs along with entry and exit points. They would ensure all the necessary essential movements in these areas and sufficient barricading would done. Proper informations on Dos and Donts, precautions to be taken would be shared at the entry/exit points.

If at all the movement would be very important in the LORs, then a few measures need to be taken. The administration has asked the residents of LORs to install and use the ArogyaSetu app. Thermal scanning and symptomatic screening will take place during entry/ exit from these areas.

Khatri further said rapid testing facility, during exit from the LOR for symptomatic persons is advisable. Information pamphlets and masks would be distributed to persons entering LORs apart from telling them what precautions they need to take in the region.

All the staff on duty in these areas would be provided PPE kits and devices for thermal screening and scanning. Authorities will also conduct door-to-door screening/ thermal scanning of each and every person staying in each house in these localities.

Intensive testing and sampling through Rapid Antigen/ RT-PCR tests will be carried out as per the guidelines of ICMR. "Risk assessment of such cases would be done and if required such ILI/SARI cases/ persons with co-morbidity can be shifted to notified quarantine or isolation facilities or hospitals," reads the order by the DC Gurugram.

Entire LOR would be sanitised by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram or any other agency. The sanitisation workers would be given PPE and they would ensure social distancing norms. The administration would also distribute immunity booster by the Ayush Department in such areas. The health team or the Ayush team will take proper care of senior citizens, children below 10 and pregnant women in these areas.

Awareness regarding hygiene, social distancing norms and wearing masks would be conducted through multimedia or DPRO vans in these areas.

For the industrial activities, proper accommodation arrangements should be made for workers.

For workers coming from LOR, arrangements should be made for local accommodation to prevent frequent movement in and out of the region. The DC's order states that only essential shops and commercial establishment will be allowed to operate.

Market associations and RWS can tie up with the SDM to decide the operational guidelines like time, days and categories classification. Proper care would be taken to ensure sufficient supply of essential goods/commodities in these areas.

Colonies under Ward number 4 - Dundahera police station road, Aggarwal Sweets Gali (sector 21), Dundahera community centre street, Vishal Mega Mart street - Colonies under ward 16 - Arjun Nagar, Jyoti Park, Madan Puri - Colonies under ward 17 - rattan Garden, Shivpuri, Colonies under ward 20 - Shivaji Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Colonies under ward 21 - Baldev Nagar, Firoz Gandhi Colony, Ravi Nagar, Colonies under ward 22 - Heera Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shivaji Park, colonies under ward 23 - Hari Nagar, Shakti Park, and Nathupur abadi of ward number 35 - have been declared as LORs