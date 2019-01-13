GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

8 Improvised Arms, Fake Currency Dealers Arrested in Kolkata

Counterfeit notes of face value of Rs 60,000 along with three pieces of improvised 7 mm semi-automatic pistols with dual magazines and 21 rounds of live cartidges and 14 semi-finished firearms were seized from their possession.

Updated:January 13, 2019, 9:20 PM IST
8 Improvised Arms, Fake Currency Dealers Arrested in Kolkata
The Special Task Force (STF) officials said the arrests were made following a tip-off while the dealers were trading Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and improvised firearms among themselves. (Image: ANI)
Kolkata: The city police on Sunday arrested eight improvised firearms and fake Indian currency dealers from Narkeldanga Police Statio area.

The Special Task Force (STF) officials said the arrests were made following a tip-off while the dealers were trading Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and improvised firearms among themselves.

The arrested were identified as Md Nizam, Md Nausad and Rohit Sahil of Munger in Bihar; Rafikul Sk, Rahul Sk, Md Zeaul Sk and Tahir Sk of Malda district and Jiauddin Mallik of Birbhum district.

Counterfeit notes of face value of Rs 60,000 along with three pieces of improvised 7 mm semi-automatic pistols with dual magazines and 21 rounds of live cartidges and 14 semi-finished firearms were seized from their possession.

The arrests were made under Arms Act and sections of IPC on conspiracy and waging war against the state, the sources added.

The arrested were later produced before the Court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate here, which remanded them to police custody for 14 days, the sources said.
