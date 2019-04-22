English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
8 Indians killed in Easter Blasts in Sri Lanka, Says Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj
Seven suicide bombers believed to be members of an Islamist extremist group - the National Tawheed Jamath (NTJ) - carried out a series of blasts on Easter Sunday, killing 290 people.
Relatives of a victim of the explosion at St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church react at the police mortuary in Colombo, Sri Lanka April 21, 2019. (REUTERS)
Colombo: The number of Indians killed in the terror attacks that struck churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka has risen to eight, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has confirmed on Twitter.
"Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry has confirmed the death of one more individual - H Shivakumar - in the blasts yesterday, taking the total number of Indian deaths in the tragedy to 8 till now," the Indian High Commission in Colombo tweeted.
Earlier in the day, the mission confirmed the deaths of four Indians - Vemurai Tulsiram, S R Nagaraj, K G Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa.
On Sunday, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj identified three Indian nationals - Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh - as the victims of the blasts.
"Indian High Commission in Colombo has conveyed that National Hospital has informed them about the death of three Indian nationals," she tweeted Sunday.
Also on Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan identified a Keralite, P S Rasina, among those killed in the deadly blasts. However, there was no confirmation about her from the Lankan authorities.
Seven suicide bombers believed to be members of an Islamist extremist group - the National Tawheed Jamath (NTJ) - carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing 290 people and wounding 500 others, including Indians, in the country's worst terror attack.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but police have so far arrested 24 people - mostly members of the NIJ - in connection with the blasts.
