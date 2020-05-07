8 Injured in Boiler Explosion at NLC India Unit in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

Chennai: Eight workers of Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Ltd were injured and hospitalised when a boiler in one of the power units in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district exploded on Thursday evening, police said.

The power stations of the integrated mining-cum-power generating company are located at Neyveli in Cuddalore.

"The accident happened in the evening and the injured workers have been admitted to the hospital," a police official said.

Police and fire tenders reached the spot soon after getting the information.

The explosion comes in the wake of two other industrial tragedies that struck the nation on Thursday, the gas leak at a chemical plant in Vizak that has killed 11 people till now.







In a separate incident, seven workers fell ill after inhaling toxic gas at a mill in Chhattisgarh.