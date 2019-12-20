8 Journalists & Camera Crew from Kerala Detained During Anti-Citizenship Stir in Mangaluru Released
The scribes were taken to Thalappady bordering Kerala from Mangaluru south police station where they were kept till late in the afternoon, said sources.
File photo of police detaining anti-CAA protesters in Mangaluru on Thursday.
Mangaluru: Eight journalists and camera crew of Kerala-based TV channels, who had interviewed relatives of those killed in the December 19 police firing during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, were released seven hours after being detained by police in front of the Government Wenlock hospital on Friday, sources said.
The scribes were taken to Thalappady bordering Kerala from Mangaluru south police station where they were kept till late in the afternoon, they said.
Journalists from News 24, Media One, Asianet, News18 and Mathrubhumi were prevented from reporting in Mangaluru, taken into custody and kept in a van for three hours after which they were taken to Mangaluru south police station, the sources said.
Cameras and mobile phones seized from them were returned after they were taken to Thalappady.
A top police officer told the scribes that only those with Karnataka accreditation should report from there. The news channels had interviewed the relatives of the two men killed on Thursday during the protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Mangaluru Police Commissioner PS Harsha had earlier issued a statement, saying that a few people did not have accreditation cards issued by any authority and were being questioned.
Karnataka Home Minister Baswaraj Bhomai in Bengaluru blamed the violence in the city on groups from Kerala. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly condemned the detention and said the onslaught on media freedom was indicative of a fascist mind set.
