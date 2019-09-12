English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
8 Killed, 2 Injured After Lightning Strikes in Jharkhand's Garhwa
Those 10 persons had taken shelter under a tree which was struck by lightning, leading to the death of eight of them.
(Image only for representational purpose)
Loading...
Garhwa: Eight persons were killed and two others injured in a lightning strike in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Thursday, police said.
The incident occurred at Passi village under Majhiaon police station during a downpour.
Those 10 persons had taken shelter under a tree which was struck by lightning, leading to the death of eight of them.
The two injured were hospitalised. The administration has given Rs 4 lakh to each of the family of the deceased as compensation, an official release said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- If You're Talented, You'll Get Your Due. It's Beyond the Realms of Nepotism: Ayushmann Khurrana
- Picture of Kriti Sanon Dinning with Girl Crush Priyanka Chopra Goes Viral
- Messi: Not Sure if Barcelona Did Everything to Bring Neymar Back From PSG
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.0 Update to Get Helicopters and Rocket Launchers With 'Payload Mode'
- Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV 65-inch 4K Model in India on September 17
Photogallery
Loading...