8 Killed, 2 Injured After Lightning Strikes in Jharkhand's Garhwa

Garhwa: Eight persons were killed and two others injured in a lightning strike in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at Passi village under Majhiaon police station during a downpour.

Those 10 persons had taken shelter under a tree which was struck by lightning, leading to the death of eight of them.

The two injured were hospitalised. The administration has given Rs 4 lakh to each of the family of the deceased as compensation, an official release said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.