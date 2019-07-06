Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

8 Killed, 3 Injured in Tempo-truck Collision in UP

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, police said.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
8 Killed, 3 Injured in Tempo-truck Collision in UP
Representative image.
Loading...

Auraiya (UP): Eight people were killed and three injured in a collision between a tempo and a truck early Saturday morning here, police said.

"The accident took place at around 6.30 am at Dibiyapur-Bela road when the ill-fated tempo tried to overtake another tempo and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction," Superintendent of Police Suniti said.

She said eight passengers of the tempo died on the spot while three others sustained serious injuries.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, she added.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SP said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

In a statement issued in Lucknow by the state government, Adityanath directed officials to ensure that the injured persons get proper medical treatment.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram