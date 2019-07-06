8 Killed, 3 Injured in Tempo-truck Collision in UP
The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, police said.
Representative image.
Auraiya (UP): Eight people were killed and three injured in a collision between a tempo and a truck early Saturday morning here, police said.
"The accident took place at around 6.30 am at Dibiyapur-Bela road when the ill-fated tempo tried to overtake another tempo and collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction," Superintendent of Police Suniti said.
She said eight passengers of the tempo died on the spot while three others sustained serious injuries.
The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, she added.
The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the SP said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident.
In a statement issued in Lucknow by the state government, Adityanath directed officials to ensure that the injured persons get proper medical treatment.
