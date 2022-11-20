CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 8 Killed After Speeding Truck Rams Into Crowd in Bihar’s Vaishali; PM Announces Ex-gratia
1-MIN READ

8 Killed After Speeding Truck Rams Into Crowd in Bihar’s Vaishali; PM Announces Ex-gratia

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 20, 2022, 23:05 IST

Vaishali, India

Pratima Kumari, a local Congress MLA said that at least 10-12 people were killed in the incident. (Photo: News18)

The incident took place when scores of locals were standing on state Mahanar-Hajipur highway near Sultanpur. They were attending a pooja in the village

At least eight people died including children after they were mowed down allegedly by a speeding truck in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Sunday, sources said.

The incident took place when scores of locals were standing on state’s Mahanar-Hajipur highway near Sultanpur. They were attending a pooja in the village.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased.

A local said the truck rammed into the crowd killing 8-10 people.

Pratima Kumari, a local Congress MLA said that at least 10-12 people were killed in the incident. She also said that locals were claiming that the driver was drunk.

The police officials have reached the spot. Further details are awaited.

