8 Killed After Speeding Truck Rams Into Crowd in Bihar’s Vaishali; PM Announces Ex-gratia

At least eight people died including children after they were mowed down allegedly by a speeding truck in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Sunday, sources said.

The incident took place when scores of locals were standing on state’s Mahanar-Hajipur highway near Sultanpur. They were attending a pooja in the village.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased.

The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 20, 2022

A local said the truck rammed into the crowd killing 8-10 people.

Pratima Kumari, a local Congress MLA said that at least 10-12 people were killed in the incident. She also said that locals were claiming that the driver was drunk.

The police officials have reached the spot. Further details are awaited.

