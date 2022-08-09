Bengal: 9 Killed as Autorickshaw Rams Into Bus in Birbhum; PM Modi Announces Rs 2L Each for Deceased’s Kin

Nine people, including eight women, were killed after an autorickshaw collided head-on with a state transport bus on National Highway-60 in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Tuesday.

The accident took place at Mallarpur near Rampurhat when the overcrowded autorickshaw rammed into the South Bengal State Transport Corporation (SBSTC) bus, police said.

The eight women were passengers of the autorickshaw, Birbhum SP Nagendra Nath Tripathi told PTI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Birbhum district of West Bengal. Prayers with the injured,” Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

The prime minister said that Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would be provided with a relief of Rs 50,000.

(With PTI inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here