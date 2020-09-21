8 Killed, Over 20 Feared Trapped as 3-storey Building Collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

At least eight people were killed and several others are feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi on Monday, news agency ANI reported quoting the spokesperson of the Thane Municipal Corporation. The incident occurred in Patel Compound area in Bhiwandi's Thane. Rescue operations are underway to rescue all those trapped.

According to initial information, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials said 20 people have been rescued by locals and at least 20-25 people are feared to be trapped. A team of NDRF rescued a child from under the debris at the site of building collapse.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)