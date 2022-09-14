CHANGE LANGUAGE
8 Labourers Killed After Elevator of Under-construction Building Crashes in Ahmedabad
8 Labourers Killed After Elevator of Under-construction Building Crashes in Ahmedabad

PTI

Last Updated: September 14, 2022, 14:04 IST

Ahmadabad (Ahmedabad) [Ahmedabad]

The building was being constructed near the Gujarat University campus. (Photo for representation: PTI)

Preliminary investigation revealed that the elevator crashed from the seventh floor

Eight labourers were killed after the elevator of an under-construction building crashed in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city on Wednesday, police said.

The building was being constructed near the Gujarat University campus.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed the elevator carrying the workers crashed to the ground from the seventh floor, killing eight labourers,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Lavina Sinha said.

Further details on the accident are awaited.

