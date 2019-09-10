8 Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Arrested for Threatening Locals with Posters in J&K's Sopore

New Delhi: Eight terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in South Kashmir’s Sopore on Monday for intimidating and threatening locals with posters. An investigation is underway and the police are trying to ascertain the complicity of the LeT terrorists in the recent killing of civilians in the area.

The Sopore police have recovered the computers and other accessories used in drafting and publishing of the mischievous posters.

Terror module of #Laskar-e- Toiba outfit involving 8 individuals arrested in #Sopore. Investigation under progress.@JmuKmrPolice @SoporePolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 9, 2019

The terrorists have been identified as Aijaz Mir, Omar Mir, Tawseef Najar, Imitiyaz Najar, Omar Akbar, Faizan Latief, Danish Habib, and Showkat Ahmad Mir. They had reportedly prepared the posters and circulated them in the locality.

As per the initial investigation in the case, the police have learned that three of the eight Lashkar terrorists were principal architects of the offense and all the incriminating materials have been seized.

As the situation gradually limps back to normal in the valley, posters by banned militant outfits like Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) and LeT have appeared at a number of places outside local mosques in North and South Kashmir districts threatening shopkeepers, transporters and others with dire consequences if they attempt to resume normal activities.

Some masked youths also reportedly appeared in some mosques in Srinagar and Sopore warning people not to resume normal activities.

Recently, four members of a family, including a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, were injured when terrorists attacked a house in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.

The toddler was injured after terrorists opened fire at the family in their house on Friday. She is in critical condition and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has asked authorities to bring the girl to AIIMS in New Delhi for treatment.

Unidentified terrorists barged into a house at Dangerpora village late on Friday and fired indiscriminately at the inmates, causing injuries to four persons including the girl, the officials said.

They said the attackers fled the scene immediately after the attack and a hunt has been launched to nab them.

Earlier, a police spokesman termed the attack as "merciless act of terrorism" and said the terrorists fired and injured four persons including a baby, Usma Jan.

"All the injured were shifted to hospital and are stated to be stable", the spokesman said, adding police is on the spot and further investigation is in progress.

The officials identified the other persons injured in the attack as Mohammad Ashraf Dar, Mohammad Ramzan Dar and Arshid Hussain.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.