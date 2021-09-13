8 Men Gangrape Hisar Woman for Months, Record Video to Blackmail Her

In another case of heinous crime against women, eight people allegedly gangraped a married woman in Haryana’s Hisar for several months. The incident came to the surface after the victim filed a complaint with the Haryana Police.

According to Haryana Police, the woman has accused eight people, including one of her in-laws, of allegedly gangraping her multiple times.

The woman has filed a complaint with the Hisar women police station. According to a senior police officer, stationed at the Hisar women police station, the victim complained that she was blackmailed and gangraped multiple times by her husband’s relatives and others.

She told the media, “My husband used to mentally and physically torture me for not fulfilling his dowry demands. A few months back, after consuming alcohol like any other day, started demanding dowry and on failing to fulfil his demands he threw me outside the house late at night.”

The woman further added, “I was sitting outside the house, when my husband’s uncle, along with seven others abducted me and gangraped me. They made a video and took photographs of the incident.”

“During the last few months, my perpetrators gangraped me at different locations after blackmailing me of uploading the gangrape video on the internet,” added the gangrape survivor.

The woman further said that she informed her husband about the incident but he asked her to remain silent. The victim, in her complaint, has also mentioned that her perpetrators also demanded money from her for not making the video viral.

A senior police officer stationed at the Hisar women police station said, “We have lodged an FIR under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and raids are being made to nab the perpetrators.”

The police officer further added that we are also trying to recover the mobile device used to record the incident.

