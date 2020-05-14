8 Migrant Workers Killed, 54 Injured as Truck Collides With Bus in MP

Eight migrant labourers died while 54 others were injured as a truck they were travelling in collided with a passenger bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna in the wee hours of Thursday.

The incident took place under the limits of Cantt police station area in Guna.

The migrant labourers on board the truck were heading to Uttar Pradesh from Maharashtra, while the bus was heading towards Ahmedabad for bringing back migrant labourers late at night, the police said.

After the accident, the driver of the truck fled the spot.

Sources claimed that the truck was packed with migrant labourers, including women, and some of them died due to asphyxiation after they fell on each other.

The injured labourers were rushed to Guna hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and started investigation.