INDIA

1-MIN READ

8 Migrants Injured as Nashik-bound Tempo Overturns in Thane

Representative image. (Image: PTI)

Representative image. (Image: PTI)

The tempo was carrying around a dozen workers when the accident occurred as the driver lost control and the tempo turned turtle on the highway

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 10:02 PM IST
Eight migrant labourers on their way to Nashik from Mumbai were injured when the tempo in which they were travelling overturned in Thane city on Wednesday evening, an official said.

The tempo was carrying around a dozen workers when the accident occurred, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Santosh Kadam, said.

"The vehicle was on its way to Nashik from Mumbai. However, its driver lost control and the tempo turned turtle

on the highway passing through Thane city. Eight labourers were injured," he said.

They were rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial Civic Hospital at Kalwa in the district.

"They are out of danger," he said.

