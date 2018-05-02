English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Months After UP Man Went Missing, Family Sees His Murder on Viral WhatsApp Clip
Eight months ago, Ajab Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, had gone to Delhi in search of work.
Representative Image. (Photo:Reuters)
New Delhi: A family in Uttar Pradesh was in for a terrible shock when it was realised that the man being chased and attacked by men armed with axes in a WhatsApp video was their own family member.
Having recognised him, the man’s family went to the police to file a complaint.
"We have received a report of a murder captured on a mobile phone camera. A 22-year-old man who was working as a labourer in Delhi has allegedly been stabbed. His family said he had not come home for last eight months," said police officer Pankaj Pandey.
Eight months ago, Ajab Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, had gone to Delhi in search of work.
In the disturbing clip that has been circulated on social media, Ajab Singh is chased and attacked by five men armed with axes. They repeatedly strike until he stops running and collapses.
Ajab Singh's brother Bunty told news agency ANI that he had received the video on WhatsApp from an unknown person in Azamgarh.
In the video, the killers have reportedly written a message addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which says, "In your rule, there's no need for law", and has further asked the people to "share the video so widely that it reaches Narendra Modi's ministers".
The police have not been able to identify where the murder took place.
Also Watch
Having recognised him, the man’s family went to the police to file a complaint.
"We have received a report of a murder captured on a mobile phone camera. A 22-year-old man who was working as a labourer in Delhi has allegedly been stabbed. His family said he had not come home for last eight months," said police officer Pankaj Pandey.
Eight months ago, Ajab Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, had gone to Delhi in search of work.
In the disturbing clip that has been circulated on social media, Ajab Singh is chased and attacked by five men armed with axes. They repeatedly strike until he stops running and collapses.
Ajab Singh's brother Bunty told news agency ANI that he had received the video on WhatsApp from an unknown person in Azamgarh.
In the video, the killers have reportedly written a message addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which says, "In your rule, there's no need for law", and has further asked the people to "share the video so widely that it reaches Narendra Modi's ministers".
The police have not been able to identify where the murder took place.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kapil Sharma Slaps Legal Notice on Journalist, Seeks Public Apology & Rs 100 Crore in Damages
- Tareefan Song Out; Badshah Calls Veere Di Wedding Team 'A Mad, Super Talented and Gorgeous Bunch'
- Former Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat’s Ex-husband Turns Out to be Con Man, Model Divulges Details
- Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
- Anushka Sharma Birthday: This is How Husband Virat Kohli Made the Actor Feel Special