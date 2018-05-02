Months After UP Man Went Missing, Family Sees His Murder on Viral WhatsApp Clip

A family in Uttar Pradesh was in for a terrible shock when it was realised that the man being chased and attacked by men armed with axes in a WhatsApp video was their own family member.Having recognised him, the man’s family went to the police to file a complaint."We have received a report of a murder captured on a mobile phone camera. A 22-year-old man who was working as a labourer in Delhi has allegedly been stabbed. His family said he had not come home for last eight months," said police officer Pankaj Pandey.Eight months ago, Ajab Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, had gone to Delhi in search of work.In the disturbing clip that has been circulated on social media, Ajab Singh is chased and attacked by five men armed with axes. They repeatedly strike until he stops running and collapses.Ajab Singh's brother Bunty told news agency ANI that he had received the video on WhatsApp from an unknown person in Azamgarh.In the video, the killers have reportedly written a message addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which says, "In your rule, there's no need for law", and has further asked the people to "share the video so widely that it reaches Narendra Modi's ministers".The police have not been able to identify where the murder took place.