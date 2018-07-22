English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
8 Months Into Marriage, Banker Murders Pregnant Wife Suspecting Infidelity, Kills Self
The woman, who was seven months pregnant, was found strangulated with a cloth and also smothered to death, the inspector said based on preliminary investigation.
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Hyderabad: A bank employee allegedly killed his 25-year old preganant wife, whom he married eight months ago, suspecting infidelity before ending his own life here, police said on Sunday.
The body of the 30-year-old man, who worked as an Assistant Manager in a PSU bank, was found on the railway tracks yesterday and his parents-in-laws later found their daughter's body at the couple's house, they said.
During investigation, it was found the man had doubts about his wife's fidelity and allegedly harassed her, Police Inspector V Yadagiri Reddy said.
The woman, who was seven months pregnant, was found strangulated with a cloth and also smothered to death, the inspector said based on preliminary investigation.
It was suspected that the banker killed his wife before committing suicide by throwing himself before a running train, the police official said adding further probe was on.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
