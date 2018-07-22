GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
8 Months Into Marriage, Banker Murders Pregnant Wife Suspecting Infidelity, Kills Self

The woman, who was seven months pregnant, was found strangulated with a cloth and also smothered to death, the inspector said based on preliminary investigation.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2018, 10:59 PM IST
Image for representation. (Network18 Creatives)
Hyderabad: A bank employee allegedly killed his 25-year old preganant wife, whom he married eight months ago, suspecting infidelity before ending his own life here, police said on Sunday.

The body of the 30-year-old man, who worked as an Assistant Manager in a PSU bank, was found on the railway tracks yesterday and his parents-in-laws later found their daughter's body at the couple's house, they said.

During investigation, it was found the man had doubts about his wife's fidelity and allegedly harassed her, Police Inspector V Yadagiri Reddy said.

The woman, who was seven months pregnant, was found strangulated with a cloth and also smothered to death, the inspector said based on preliminary investigation.

It was suspected that the banker killed his wife before committing suicide by throwing himself before a running train, the police official said adding further probe was on.

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
