8 Months Into Marriage, Banker Murders Pregnant Wife Suspecting Infidelity, Kills Self

A bank employee allegedly killed his 25-year old preganant wife, whom he married eight months ago, suspecting infidelity before ending his own life here, police said on Sunday.The body of the 30-year-old man, who worked as an Assistant Manager in a PSU bank, was found on the railway tracks yesterday and his parents-in-laws later found their daughter's body at the couple's house, they said.During investigation, it was found the man had doubts about his wife's fidelity and allegedly harassed her, Police Inspector V Yadagiri Reddy said.The woman, who was seven months pregnant, was found strangulated with a cloth and also smothered to death, the inspector said based on preliminary investigation.It was suspected that the banker killed his wife before committing suicide by throwing himself before a running train, the police official said adding further probe was on.