INDIA

8 New Covid-19 Cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Test Sample Data Amiss

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Ten patients recovered in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, as 191 of the 255 patients have recovered and got discharged, leaving 59 active cases.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 9:51 PM IST
Eight more people, including a healthcare professional, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, taking the total to 255, officials said.

Ten patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals after treatment for COVID-19, bringing down active cases to 59 and taking up the recovery rate to almost 75 per cent, they said.

The official statement shared with the press on Sunday did not mention test sample figures, in a departure from weeks-long practice.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh has recorded five deaths due to coronavirus so far, all of them over 60 years of age, the officials said.

"Total 107 reports have been received in the last 24 hours, of which eight were positive and the rest negative for COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar now stands at 255," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Among the patients is a 45-year-old health professional who was posted at the district hospital, the officer said.

Three patients are from Sector 12, one from Sector 10 and two from Sector 8 all in Noida, while a woman is from Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hostel in Greater Noida, he added.

The senior doctor said 10 patients, including two children, were discharged on Sunday, of which nine were admitted to Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida, while one was in Delhi.

"So far, 191 of the 255 patients have recovered and got discharged, leaving 59 active cases in the district," he said.

The recovery rate of patients in the district is now 74.90 per cent, according to official statistics.

The official statement issued on Sunday did not mention anything about COVID-19 tests or sample collection. Till Saturday, 4,738 samples had been collected for COVID-19 test in the district, according to the previous day's statement.

Currently, 376 people are under institutional quarantine in the district, the statement said.

