8 nurses Working at Private Hospital in Delhi Test Positive for Covid-19

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The employee of Kalra Hospital had died of COVID-19 on May 24 at the Safdarjung Hospital.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 11:56 PM IST
Eight nurses have tested positive for COVID-19 at a private hospital here, over a week after a nursing staff member of the facility died of the infection, officials said on Tuesday.

The employee of Kalra Hospital had died of COVID-19 on May 24 at the Safdarjung Hospital.

"Around eight nurses of our hospital had tested positive a few days ago. Three of them are kept in an isolation facility at our hospital only and the rest are asymptomatic. So, as per guidelines they have been told to be home-quarantined," said Dr R N Kalra, owner of the hospital.

The 112-bed private facility is located in Kirti Nagar in west Delhi.

"We also have a unit in Dwarka with 50 beds. We have reserved 34 beds there for COVID patients," he said.


