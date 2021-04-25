8 Oxygen Generation Plants Being Installed in Delhi Via PM CARES as National Capital Gasps for Breath

Eight Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation plants are being installed in Delhi on Sunday in a bid to increase the oxygen capacity of the national capital. The funds for the plant is being allocated through the PM CARES fund. These plants would enhance the state’s oxygen capacity by 14.4 metric tonnes.

Of the eight PSA Plants to be installed in Delhi, one plant in Burari Hospital, Kaushik Enclave has already been installed on March 17.

Four plants, one each at Deen Dayal Upadhya Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini and Deepa Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar, are expected to be completed by April 30. The site readiness of these hospitals was delayed by the State Government despite weekly reviews with them since November 2020.

For Ambedkar Nagar Hospital in Dakshinpuri, the site has been readied as late as only April 19. The site readiness certificate of Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital, Narela has not yet been submitted by the state government yet.

Amid an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases in national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has often highlighted that its hospitals have been short on oxygen availability and has sought the Centre’s intervention. Many hospitals have often sent out SOS for oxygen requirement. Some BJP leaders have accused Kejriwal of playing politics and not doing enough on the issue.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here