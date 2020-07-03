8 Kanpur Policemen Killed as Gangster Vikas Dubey's Associates Open Fire From Rooftops During Raid

Eight police personnel of Uttar Pradesh Police, including Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, were killed after they were fired upon by criminals in Kanpur on Thursday night. Over a dozen other personnel have been injured, according to sources.

The police team was ambushed around 1 am on Friday when they gone to raid a house in search of notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, after an attempt to murder case was filed against him. Dubey has over 60 cases against him, including a murder charge for the killing of Santosh Shukla, a former UP minister in the Rajnath Singh government, inside a police station in 2001.

As the police party reached the Bikru village under Kanpur Dehat's Shivli Police Station area to make the arrest, at least eight to ten criminals opened indiscriminate fire from the rooftops. Shivrajpur Station Officer Mahesh Yadav, a sub-inspector and five constables were the others killed in the attack.

"Eight Police personnel died, four were injured. They are being treated at the hospital. Police from neighbouring districts Kannauj and Kanpur Dehat have also been called," Kanpur ADG JN Singh said, adding that a combing operation is underway.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Inspector General of Police have reached the spot and forensics teams carrying out an examination of the area.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolence to the families of the 8 policemen who lost their lives, and has sought a report of the incident. He has directed DGP HC Awasthi to take strict action against criminals.