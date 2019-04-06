English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
8 Railway Staff Injured After Train Collides With Inspection Car
The train from Howrah was moving towards Srirampur station, where the home signal was red, but the train overshot it and collided sideways while crossing the stationary inspection car at a crossover of tracks, a senior official said.
Image for representation.
Kolkata: At least eight railway staff were injured when an EMU local train dashed against a stationary inspection car near Srirampur railway station on Saturday, a senior officer said.
All the injured personnel of the inspection car were taken to hospital for treatment, ER Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Howrah, Ishaque Khan said.
The train from Howrah was moving towards Srirampur station, where the home signal was red, but the train overshot it and collided sideways while crossing the stationary inspection car at a crossover of tracks, he said.
None of the passengers of the train were reported to be injured, Khan said.
The 37057 Howrah-Seoraphuli local dashed against the inspection car while approaching the Srirampur station around 4.25 pm, an ER spokesman said.
As a result of the accident, the inspection car was derailed, and train movement via the down main line and the reversible line of the Howrah-Bandel section were blocked, the spokesman said, adding, restoration work is underway.
