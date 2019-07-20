8 Routes under UDAN Scheme Have Become Functional Since Friday: Aviation Ministry

New Delhi: Eight routes under regional connectivity scheme UDAN have become functional since Friday, taking the total number of operational routes to 194, the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry had launched the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme on October 21, 2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity and make air travel affordable to the masses. "Eight more routes became functional under UDAN scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation," the statement said.

"With this, the total UDAN routes (that are) operational as on date (have) increased to 194," it added. The eight routes became operational on Friday and Saturday.

These routes include Mysore-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Mysore, Goa-Mysore, Mysore-Goa, Cochin-Mysore, Mysore-Cochin, Kolkata-Shillong and Shillong-Kolkata. Total 705 routes have been awarded under the UDAN scheme up till now by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.