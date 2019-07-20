8 Routes under UDAN Scheme Have Become Functional Since Friday: Aviation Ministry
The ministry had launched the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme on October 21, 2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity and make air travel affordable to the masses.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Eight routes under regional connectivity scheme UDAN have become functional since Friday, taking the total number of operational routes to 194, the Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
The ministry had launched the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme on October 21, 2016 to stimulate regional air connectivity and make air travel affordable to the masses. "Eight more routes became functional under UDAN scheme of the Ministry of Civil Aviation," the statement said.
"With this, the total UDAN routes (that are) operational as on date (have) increased to 194," it added. The eight routes became operational on Friday and Saturday.
These routes include Mysore-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Mysore, Goa-Mysore, Mysore-Goa, Cochin-Mysore, Mysore-Cochin, Kolkata-Shillong and Shillong-Kolkata. Total 705 routes have been awarded under the UDAN scheme up till now by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Also Watch
-
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Caught On Camera: Woman Throws Newborn Baby Girl In Drain, Dogs Rescue Her
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Assam Floods: Massive Blow To Wildlife In Kaziranga As Flood Ravages The National Park
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
- Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
- Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Step Out for Dinner Date Amid Breakup Rumours, See Pics
- Reliance Jio Q1 Results: Users Consume More Data Per Month as Jio Overtakes Airtel
- Gabriella Demetriades Shares Adorable Pic of Arjun Rampal Holding Their Newborn Son, See Here