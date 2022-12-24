CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

8 Sabarimala Pilgrims Killed in Tamil Nadu Mishap

PTI

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 18:48 IST

Theni Allinagaram, India

The deceased included a minor boy and they were residents of Andipatti in the district. (Photo for representation)

At least eight people who were returning from Sabarimala were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge here, a senior district official said on Saturday. The accident occurred late on Friday, District Collector K V Muralidharan said.

Two injured persons have been admitted to a hospital here. The mishap is suspected to have taken place after the driver lost control of the vehicle while maneuvering a bend in the hilly route.

While seven people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital, official added. The deceased included a minor boy and they were residents of Andipatti in the district. They were returning from Sabarimala.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
