8 Smugglers Arrested In Madhya Pradesh With Weapons Meant For Maoists

Eight weapons smugglers with alleged Maoist links were arrested from the Kirnapur police station area of Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district. According to police, the Maoists were in the process of launching a huge attack, but their plans were foiled. All the arrests were made from a forest adjoining the police station area.

A huge quantity of weapons, including AK-47s and explosive materials, have been seized from the smugglers. A 32-inch pistol, magazines, 8 gelatin rods, mobile phones, and two vehicles were seized from the men.

According to inspector General Mohammad Farid Shapu, smugglers from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan have been nabbed in this operation. He said these people have been jailed before for a similar offense.

The gang used to supply weapons to Maoist groups scattered across the Balaghat district. Intelligence reports say that Naxals were preparing to launch a big attack this month with the weapons confiscated by the police.

The cache of illegal weapons was smuggled in from Madhya Pradesh and Sikligar in Rajasthan to be delivered to the Maoists. The eight accused arrested are Ghanshyam Aanchale, Sanjay Chitrajhoda, Vijay Koreti, Rohit Butani, Shakeel Khan, Tausif, Wajid Taithri, and Jitendra Agarwal.

