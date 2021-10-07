8 Tips to Stay Healthy When Air Pollution Levels in Delhi-NCR Skyrocket

With festive spirit, delicacies, and gifts, the year-long festival of Diwali also brings air pollution, especially in Delhi. The toxic smoke emitted by firecrackers and the burning of stubble contributes to the deterioration of the air quality in the national capital. This leads to diseases and infections. Due to the presence of high levels of pollutants in the air, here are some precautions that will save you from falling ill.

Wear Mask –

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the deteriorating air quality index, it is suggested that you wear a mask before stepping out. But not just any mask, choose the right one which can filter all the dust particles from the air you breathe. Pick the surgical masks.

Avoid Morning walks –

Morning walks and doing exercises in the park is indeed one of the best ways to stay fit. But if the air quality is hitting the “Severe & Emergency” level, the morning air will only harm the body, especially the lungs. It can further damage your immunity too. Therefore, avoid morning walks and cardio exercises in the open.

Immunity boosting Food–

The pandemic has taught us the importance of good diet. Similarly, it can protect individuals from the ill-effects of extreme air pollution as it will improve your immunity. A diet rich in nutrients, and food items with anti-inflammatory quality will help in detoxifying and improve immunity.

Indoor Plants –

Plants are natural air purifiers. Indoor plants will keep air pollution out of your house. Plants like Aloevera, Spider Plants, Bamboo Palm, Warneck Dracaena, Chinese evergreen (Aglaonema)and Golden Pothos, are some of the best plants that will keep the air purified within the house. Also, most of these plants don’t need direct sunlight, and can grow up to 12 feet at room temperature.

Keeping Body Hydrated is the key –

Not just pollution, keeping the body hydrated also prevents you from numerous diseases. Drinking eight to ten glasses of water in a day would be enough to fight pollution. It is advised that you limit the intake of coffee and tea, however, you can consume vegetables and fruit juices.

Avoid rickshaw and tempo –

Avoid travelling in open vehicles like two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws. Always prefer closed mode of transport such as metro, buses, and cars or you can opt for carpooling.

Avoid Smoking Indoors –

Though in an ideal situation it is recommended that you quit smoking. It not just affects smokers but also people around them too. Therefore, indoor smoking is strictly prohibited. As indoor air is one of the primary sources of respiratory diseases, the smoke from cigarettes builds up inside your home and leads to allergies.

Get an Air Purifier –

Even if you have set up indoor plants, purchasing an air purifier is a right investment. If you have babies or small kids at home, keep an air purifier at home would be a precautionary measure. As babies and small children have weak immunity system, they are high chances that they might catch infection or allergy.

