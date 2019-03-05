LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

8 Trains Cancelled, 24 Diverted as Farmers Continue Protest on Amritsar-Delhi Line

The protest led to termination of eight trains, including New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express, and diversions of 24 trains, officials said.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2019, 8:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
8 Trains Cancelled, 24 Diverted as Farmers Continue Protest on Amritsar-Delhi Line
File photo of Indian Railways train (Image : PTI)
Loading...
Amritsar: Eight trains were cancelled and 24 were diverted on Tuesday as farmers continued their protest on the Amritsar-Delhi rail track in Jandiala here.

A large number of farmers, under the banner of Kisaan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee, resorted to blockade of rail track on March 4 in support of their several demands, including full loan waiver, stopping auction of land and arrest of farmers, payment of sugarcane crop with 15 per cent interest.

The protest was being led by committee president Satnam Singh Pannu at Devidaspura, around 22 kilometers from Amritsar.

Pannu alleged that farmers were being harassed and humiliated by banks and other financial institutions for their failure to repay loans.

He claimed that the farmers were not being paid sufficient dues of their yield.

The protest led to termination of eight trains, including New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express, and diversions of 24 trains, officials said.

Nearly six trains which were scheduled to depart from Amritsar now would depart from Beas, Ludhiana, Phagwara and Umbala, they said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram