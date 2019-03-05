English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
8 Trains Cancelled, 24 Diverted as Farmers Continue Protest on Amritsar-Delhi Line
The protest led to termination of eight trains, including New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express, and diversions of 24 trains, officials said.
File photo of Indian Railways train (Image : PTI)
Loading...
Amritsar: Eight trains were cancelled and 24 were diverted on Tuesday as farmers continued their protest on the Amritsar-Delhi rail track in Jandiala here.
A large number of farmers, under the banner of Kisaan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee, resorted to blockade of rail track on March 4 in support of their several demands, including full loan waiver, stopping auction of land and arrest of farmers, payment of sugarcane crop with 15 per cent interest.
The protest was being led by committee president Satnam Singh Pannu at Devidaspura, around 22 kilometers from Amritsar.
Pannu alleged that farmers were being harassed and humiliated by banks and other financial institutions for their failure to repay loans.
He claimed that the farmers were not being paid sufficient dues of their yield.
The protest led to termination of eight trains, including New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express, and diversions of 24 trains, officials said.
Nearly six trains which were scheduled to depart from Amritsar now would depart from Beas, Ludhiana, Phagwara and Umbala, they said.
A large number of farmers, under the banner of Kisaan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee, resorted to blockade of rail track on March 4 in support of their several demands, including full loan waiver, stopping auction of land and arrest of farmers, payment of sugarcane crop with 15 per cent interest.
The protest was being led by committee president Satnam Singh Pannu at Devidaspura, around 22 kilometers from Amritsar.
Pannu alleged that farmers were being harassed and humiliated by banks and other financial institutions for their failure to repay loans.
He claimed that the farmers were not being paid sufficient dues of their yield.
The protest led to termination of eight trains, including New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express, and diversions of 24 trains, officials said.
Nearly six trains which were scheduled to depart from Amritsar now would depart from Beas, Ludhiana, Phagwara and Umbala, they said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Friday 01 March , 2019 People Gather At Attari-Wagah Border To Welcome Abhinandan
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Breaking News: How IAF Carried Out Strikes On Terror Camps In Pakistan
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Buzzard, H2X Micro SUV, Altroz Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2019
- Anushka Sharma's New Glamorous Magazine Shoot is All About Secret Wedding, Movies & Mindfulness
- Kangana Ranaut on Kareena Kapoor: If You’ve to Be an Actor, Wife or Mother, It Should Be Like Her
- People are Throwing Cheese Slices on Babies to Complete an Internet Challenge
- BJP Website Goes Down After Being Reportedly Hacked With Bohemian Rhapsody Memes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results