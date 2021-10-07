8 Women SHOs Appointed by Delhi Police in a Historic First

In the latest transfer order issued on Wednesday by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, the police force of the national capital has posted 44 officers, including eight women officers, as station in-charge or station house officers (SHO). The names of 55 SHOs have been included in the latest transfer order.

Chinmoy Biswal, the Delhi Police Public Relations Officer, said that eight women inspectors have been posted as SHOs, thus giving them the chance to play a bigger role. This is the first time that so many women have been appointed as SHO.

“It is to strengthen the Delhi Police’s efforts to raise a dedicated security battalion to handle high-risk installation security in the capital, including that of the courts. Similarly, training and human resource development will get a big boost from the posting of eight experienced inspectors with field experience as SHOs," India Today quoted Biswal as saying.

The eight women SHOs are Dominka Purty, Alpana Sharma, Roshlin Punam Minz, Poonam Pareek, Pratibha Sharma, Harjinder Kaur, Kamini Gupta and Sapna Duggal.

After this new development, Delhi now has nine women SHOs who were appointed within a month. In the latest order, 34 officers who served as SHOs for more than five years have been transferred to various units. Of them, 8 inspectors have been posted in the Police Training College and 18 have been posted in the Security Wing and.

According to Delhi Police, the new transfers will play a huge role in further strengthening the police force both in terms of efficiency and manpower. In the last one month, 65 out of 79 new SHOs appointed were newcomers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.