1-MIN READ

8-year-old Allegedly Abducted from Wedding Ceremony, Found Dead in UP's Khateta Village

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The girl was attending the wedding with her family and she went missing after 11 p.m.

  • IANS Bareilly
  • Last Updated: June 21, 2020, 10:53 AM IST
An eight-year-old girl, allegedly abducted from a wedding ceremony in Aonla area, was later found dead outside her native village on Saturday.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shailesh Kumar Pandey, said, "The village pradhan of Khateta village informed us that the body of a girl is lying in an orchard outside the village. When the police reached there, it turned out to be that of the eight-year-old girl who had gone missing on Friday."

The girl was attending the wedding with her family and she went missing after 11 p.m.

A forensic team and dog squad investigations the spot.

The body has been sent for a post mortem.

