8-Year-Old Among 12 Killed as Anti-CAA Protests Worsen in UP; Internet Suspended in 21 Districts

Lucknow: At least 12 people, including an 8-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act took a violent turn in the state, officials said on Saturday.

While Lucknow and Aligarh were peaceful after the prayers, clashes were reported from nearly 20 districts, including Firozabad, Bhadohi, Bahraich, Farrukhabad, Gorakhpur and Sambhal.

Four deaths were reported from Meerut district and two from Kanpur, while the boy was killed in a stampede in Varanasi when protesters were being chased by policemen. Two people lost their lives in Bijnor and one each in Sambhal and Firozabad, the officials said.

Inspector General, Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal said the two people dead in the district have been identified.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who Friday night issued an appeal not to pay heed to rumours and help maintain peace and order, is reported to have cancelled his programmes outside Lucknow.

Director General of Police OP Singh on Friday said that 50 policemen were seriously injured in the violence.

Clashes with police were also reported from Bhadohi, Bahraich, Amroha, Farurukhabad, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Hapur, Hathras, Bulandshahr, Hamirpur and Mahoba districts.

Internet services were suspended across major cities in Uttar Pradesh, following state government orders.

These included Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Agra, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Firozadad, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Sambhal, Amroha, Mau, Azamgarh and Sultanpur.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.