8-year old Daughter of Surat Diamond Baron Leaves Life of Luxuries To Be a Monk

We come across rags-to-riches stories very often in life, hearing about people who made a fortune while starting with nothing. However, stories of people, who have had an affluent life, renouncing all worldly pleasures to live life as an ascetic is something comparatively less common. However, an 8-year-old daughter of a diamond tycoon has decided to give up all the luxuries of life and live her life as a monk.

According to reports, Devanshi Sanghvi from Surat, the daughter of diamond merchant Devanshi Sanghvi, has participated in 367 initiation events and will live as a Sanyasini now. A large procession with elephants, horses, and camels was organised in Surat on Tuesday to commemorate the event. A family acquaintance claimed that she has not watched any movies or TV shows to this point. Additionally, she has never visited a restaurant. Devanshi would have grown up to own a diamond business worth a million if she had not chosen the route of renunciation.

Devanshi is the daughter of Dhanesh Sanghvi, the only son of Mohan Sanghvi, who started one of the oldest diamond making companies in the country named Sanghvi & Sons, which currently has an annual turnover of Rs 100 crore. Devanshi’s younger sister’s name is Kavya and she is five years old.

Diamond seller Dhanesh and his family may be extremely wealthy, but according to media sources, they have led fairly straightforward lives. Since the beginning, this family has been devout, and Devanshi has practised the custom of praying three times each day since childhood.

Devanshi travelled more than 600 miles with the monks before being selected for diksha, and after completing several taxing rituals, her Guru approved her for monastic life. She will be given diksha by Jainacharya Kirtiyashsuriswarji Maharaj.

