8-year-old Delhi Boy Kills 1-year-old to Take Revenge for Hurting His Brother
Few days back, the elder sister of the toddler pushed the accused's younger brother due to which he fell down on the floor, leading to a minor swelling on the head.
Image for representation.(Photo courtesy: News18)
New Delhi: Nursing a grudge against a girl who had hit his younger sibling, an eight-and-a-half-year-old boy allegedly killed her toddler brother in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri, police said Monday.
According to a senior police officer, few days back, the elder sister of the toddler pushed the accused's younger brother due to which he fell down on the floor, leading to a minor swelling on the head.
The accused was bearing a grudge against her since then and he killed the toddler alone to take the revenge, police said.
According to Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), they were informed Saturday morning that a child had gone missing from his home.
During primary investigation, it was revealed that the missing child was a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler, the DCP said.
He was sleeping with his mother and sister on the roof of his house at Mandi village on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and had gone missing from there between 1 am and 4 am, the DCP added.
Meanwhile, another boy, who was a tenant in a neighbouring house, was also found missing, he said.
Later, the body of the toddler was recovered from a drain near the house, Kumar said.
The body carried injury marks on the right eye, abdomen and leg. Blood was also dripping from the right ear. The toddler's body has been preserved at AIIMS mortuary, police said.
A case was registered at Fatehpur Beri police station and investigation was initiated, they said.
The accused boy, who was also missing, was traced on Saturday morning and was found involved in the incident, the DCP said.
He will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, police said.
A senior police officer said that the families of the toddler and the accused used to live in rented accommodations and their father are daily labourers.
A senior police officer said that the families of the toddler and the accused used to live in rented accommodations and their father are daily labourers.
