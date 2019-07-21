8-year-old Girl Found Unconscious in Garbage Dump in Odisha, Rape Suspected

Angul/Odisha: An eight-year-old girl of Odisha's Angul district on Sunday was found lying unconscious in a garbage dump with injury marks on her body leading to suspicion that she could have been raped, the police said.

She has been admitted to the district hospital and her condition is stated to be stable.

"We suspect that she was abducted, raped and then dumped. However, this can be confirmed only after medical examination," a police officer said.

The minor girl had gone missing on Saturday night when she was sleeping with her family members in the verandah of their house near Angul bus stand, the officer said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, North Central Range, Narsingha Bhol said some clues have been found during preliminary investigation. The girl is not in a condition to give her statement now, he said. A forensic team was also sent to the spot.