8-year-old Girl Found Unconscious in Garbage Dump in Odisha, Rape Suspected
The minor girl had gone missing on Saturday night when she was sleeping with her family members in the verandah of their house near Angul bus stand, police said.
Representative image.
Angul/Odisha: An eight-year-old girl of Odisha's Angul district on Sunday was found lying unconscious in a garbage dump with injury marks on her body leading to suspicion that she could have been raped, the police said.
She has been admitted to the district hospital and her condition is stated to be stable.
"We suspect that she was abducted, raped and then dumped. However, this can be confirmed only after medical examination," a police officer said.
The minor girl had gone missing on Saturday night when she was sleeping with her family members in the verandah of their house near Angul bus stand, the officer said.
Deputy Inspector General of Police, North Central Range, Narsingha Bhol said some clues have been found during preliminary investigation. The girl is not in a condition to give her statement now, he said. A forensic team was also sent to the spot.
Also Watch
-
Sheila Dikshit, Former Delhi Chief Minister, Passes Away At 81
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Sheila Dikshit Demise: A Timeline Of Her Successful Political Career
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
How NASA Astronauts Were Treated to Hero's Welcome on Return to Earth
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Caught On Camera: Woman Throws Newborn Baby Girl In Drain, Dogs Rescue Her
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Priyanka Gandhi Stopped On Way To Meet Families Of Firing Victims In UP's Sonbhadra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dyson Pure Cool Me Review: The Clean Air You Should Have, And The Peace of Mind Which Follows
- IAF Pilots Could Soon Fly Tom Cruise’s Fighter Jet From Top Gun Maverick
- Karan Patel Confirms Quitting Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: I'm Thankful to Ekta for Giving Me Raman Bhalla
- 'Virat Kohli' is a TikTok Star and No We aren't Talking About Team India Captain
- WWE Star Triple H Has a Special Gift for the Cricket World Cup Winning Team England