Class 3 Girl Out to Relieve Herself Raped and Murdered by 20-year-old in Tamil Nadu

Sivaski: Two days after the body of an 8-year-old girl was found lying in bushes in a Tamil Nadu village, police nabbed a youth on Friday. The 20-year-old accused, who reportedly confessed to the crime, was sent to judicial custody.

The victim, a student of class 3, was on Tuesday found dead with her clothes torn in Kongalapuram village of Sivakasi district. After returning from school, the girl had gone out to relieve herself but did not return for long. Her father, a daily wage labourer, along with his relatives searched for her in the vicinity.

On being unable to find her, they lodged a complaint with the police.

The next morning, villagers discovered the body of a young girl and reported it. The child's body was then sent to the Government Hospital for a postmortem examination, where the autopsy report confirmed sexual assault. The body was handed over to the relatives of the victim on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the police began a formal investigation and deployed sniffer dogs at the location to find any incriminating evidence.

Police sources privy to the investigation confirmed that Majan Ali who hails from Assam had confessed to the crime. Police added that Ali was addicted to pornography and this was confirmed after Ali’s mobile phone was seized.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.