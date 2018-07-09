English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
8-year-old Girl Raped by Neighbour in Ludhiana
The accused is a father of two and is said to be in his 40s. A case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab the accused.
Image for Representation. (News18 Creative)
Ludhiana: An eight-year-old was allegedly raped by her neighbour when she went to play at his house in Doraha, Ludhiana.
The accused is a father of two and is said to be in his 40s. Talking to News18, mother of the victim said, "My daughter is in third standard. She had gone to play at his house on Sunday afternoon. After she came home, she started bleeding. When we asked her, she narrated the incident and named the accused".
SHO Hardeep Singh Cheema said that a case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab the accused.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
