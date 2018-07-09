8-year-old Girl Raped by Neighbour in Ludhiana

An eight-year-old was allegedly raped by her neighbour when she went to play at his house in Doraha, Ludhiana.The accused is a father of two and is said to be in his 40s. Talking to News18, mother of the victim said, "My daughter is in third standard. She had gone to play at his house on Sunday afternoon. After she came home, she started bleeding. When we asked her, she narrated the incident and named the accused".SHO Hardeep Singh Cheema said that a case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab the accused.