8-year-old Girl Suffers Heart Attack Mid-air, Declared Dead at Hospital After Emergency Landing in Nagpur

An eight-year-old ailing girl flying to Mumbai from Lucknow with parents died in a hospital where she was rushed after the plane made an emergency landing at the Nagpur airport on Tuesday morning, police officials said.

The deceased, a resident of Saherikhas village in Siddharth Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, was being taken to Mumbai for medical treatment by her parents by a private airline flight from Lucknow, said the officials of the Sonegaon police station.

The Times of India reports that officials said the girl suffered a cardiac arrest mid-air. The parents appeared financially backward and the father could barely explain the girl's condition, they added.

Officials said the girl was anemic and the father had not disclosed this. Had he done so, they said the child would not have been allowed on the flight as patients below 8 to 10 grams of haemoglobin are not permitted air journeys, and the girls levels were at a meager 2.5 grams.

Her health condition deteriorated during the journey and the plane made an emergency landing at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here, they said. She was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where she died, the officials told PTI.

A medical team from Kingsway Hospital, which has a tie-up with Nagpur Airport, attended to the girl as soon as the plane landed, TOI reported.

Kingsway’s emergency medical therapist Dr Mohammed Ahteshamoddin told TOI the girl was already on automated external defibrillators when they went inside the plane. “The passenger was taken in an cardiac life support ambulance to GMCH for further evaluation. GMCH doctors declared her brought dead. She was unconscious, cold and not responsive. Her condition was serious,” he said.

The exact cause of her death has not yet been determined. A case of accidental death was registered by the Sonegaon police, under whose jurisdiction the airport falls, the officials added.