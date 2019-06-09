Eight-year-old Raped in Bhopal, Body Dumped in Drain; Six Policemen Suspended for Inaction

Bhopal: At a time when the country is simmering with anger over the brutal murder of a toddler in Aligarh, a similar incident was reported from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

An eight-year-old girl, who went missing on Saturday evening from a slum in Bhopal, was raped and found murdered on Sunday morning. The victim’s body was found in a drain in Mandwa slum opposite Indian Institute of Forest Management in Nehru Nagar area at around 8 am.

Speaking to the media, state’s Home minister Bala Bachchan said the girl had gone out to buy a gutkha pouch on Saturday evening but when she did not return, her family lodged a complaint with the Kamla Nagar police.

The post-mortem report confirmed sexual assault and death due to strangulation.

The key suspect, Vishnu, is on the run, Bachchan said, adding that the man lived close to the victim’s home and worked as labourer. “We have identified the accused and would nab him shortly,” he said, assuring quick action in the case. Some local persons have also been detained over suspicion, the police said.

The victim’s kin alleged that police did not pay any heed to their complaint despite two visits to the police station. Angry over the incident, local residents gheraoed the Kamla Nagar police station alleging police inaction. The girl’s family also raised slogans at the Hamidia hospital where her body was taken for post mortem.

Locals claimed that the police staff reached the victim’s house and demanded tea and gutkha. They even suggested that the girl might have eloped with someone.

Bachchan suspended half-a-dozen policemen, including a head constable for inaction in the case. Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur also paid a visit to the bereaved family.

Retired DGP Arun Gurtu said the police failed to show the required sensitivity in the matter. “It depends on the supervisory officers to keep a tab on the subordinate staff for speedy action,” Gurtu added.