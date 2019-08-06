Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

8-Year-Old With Hearing Impairment Raped by Minor Brother, Friends

The accused had watched obscene videos on one of his friends' mobile phone before committing the rape, police inspector AP Misra said.

IANS

Updated:August 6, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
8-Year-Old With Hearing Impairment Raped by Minor Brother, Friends
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Loading...

Meerut: In a shocking incident, four minors have been booked by the police in Meerut for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl with impaired hearing.

Among the accused in the incident here on Sunday is the 12-year-old brother of the victim.

Inspector AP Misra of the Kanker Khera police station told reporters on Tuesday that the brother's friends had been raping the girl for the last one month.

On Sunday, the girl was playing outside her house when the boys lured her with a toffee and took her to an abandoned house in the same neighbourhood. This time, the girl's brother was also with them.

They raped the minor and fled the spot when her condition deteriorated.

The police officer said that the girl somehow managed to reach home and narrated her ordeal to her parents through sign language and identified her brother as one of the accused. Her parents then brought her to the police station and lodged an FIR.

During interrogation by the police, the brother confessed to the crime and revealed the names of his three accomplice friends, Misra said, adding that the girl, who cannot hear and speak, identified her brother and his three friends as being involved in the crime.

"We have arrested all the four accused, aged between 12 to 14 years," he said.

The accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

They were produced before a juvenile justice court on Monday and will be sent to a juvenile home on Tuesday.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital for a medical examination and treatment, the police said.

"The accused had watched obscene videos before committing the rape. One of their friends had shown them explicit videos on his mobile phone which prompted them to commit the crime," the Inspector said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram