8 Years After Pakistani Court Dubbed Him a ‘Spy’, Kanpur Man Returns Home from Karachi Jail

Having spent eight years in a Pakistani prison after being dubbed an “Indian Spy”, Shamshuddin, a 70-year-old man from Bajaria, Kanpur, has finally returned home to his native place in Kanpur.

In 1992, Shamshuddin, a resident of Beri Kak Hata in Kanghi Mohal, had left Kanpur for Delhi in search of a job. But he was misled by a Pakistan-based relative, who illegally took him along to the neighbouring country by faking documents, the Times of India reported.

He was nabbed by an intelligence agency when he tried to get his passport renewed in 2012. He was convicted by a Karachi court for espionage and possessing a fake passport after the Pakistan authorities accused him of being an Indian spy who had entered the country for “anti-national” activities, the Times of India reported.

Shamshuddin was released from bail after the completion of his sentence and crossed the Attari-Wagah border to reach India on October 26. He is currently in mandatory quarantine due to Covid-19 and will be meeting his family after its completion.

Authorities said that Shamshuddin will be discharged from the quarantine centre on Monday and is expected to meet his family by Tuesday or Wednesday.