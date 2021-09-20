8-yr-old Girl Found Murdered In Her Home With Throat Slit: Police

Bulandshahr, Sep 19: An eight-year-old girl was found murdered with her throat slit in her house at a village near here with the victim’s mother accusing her former husband and seven others of being behind the killing, police said on Sunday. Two people have been arrested for their alleged role in the crime, Bulandshahr’s Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

The incident occurred in Jollygarh village under the Agauta police station area in the district, said Singh. In her complaint to the Agauta police, the girl’s mother said she left her village home on Sunday morning to go to Bulandshahr to purchase some groceries and had asked her daughter to bolt the door from inside.

On returning home, she said, she found her daughter in a pool of blood with her throat for a second time, SSP Singh said. The woman has taken divorce from her husband, who has already married for a second time and stays in Delhi but the woman lives in her ex-husband’s village home, Singh said. There is a lingering dispute between the woman and her ex-husband’s family and she has alleged in her complaint that her ex-husband and his accomplices killed her daughter to drive her out of the home, the SP said.

Earlier in September 2018, the woman had also accused her ex-husband of throwing acid at her but on the investigation, the case was found false and two purported journalists were arrested for filing a false case, the SSP added.

