Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

8-yr-old Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in UP's Bareilly, Police on Look Out For Accused

The accused person reportedly knew the family members of the minor girl whom he lured and raped.

PTI

Updated:June 13, 2019, 3:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
8-yr-old Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in UP's Bareilly, Police on Look Out For Accused
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...

Bareilly: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village here, the police said on Thursday.

She was lured by the accused and raped at an unknown place under the Nawabganj police station on Wednesday, they said.

"The accused person knew the family members of the girl," a senior police official said. The girl's family lodged a complaint after she narrated the sequence of events. Police have registered a case and said that a search is underway to nab the accused.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram