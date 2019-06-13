English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
8-yr-old Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in UP's Bareilly, Police on Look Out For Accused
The accused person reportedly knew the family members of the minor girl whom he lured and raped.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
Loading...
Bareilly: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village here, the police said on Thursday.
She was lured by the accused and raped at an unknown place under the Nawabganj police station on Wednesday, they said.
"The accused person knew the family members of the girl," a senior police official said. The girl's family lodged a complaint after she narrated the sequence of events. Police have registered a case and said that a search is underway to nab the accused.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 7 Times the Actor Proved She is a Millennial Style Icon
- Delhi Businessman Steals His Own Mercedes-Benz A-Class Luxury Car for Insurance, Caught by Police
- London Tech Week: Intel Provides AI For Poacher Detection Technology to Save Our Wildlife
- MiRo The Cute Robot is Now Primed For a Collaborative Classroom
- This US City Known For UFO Incident Trademarks Alien Inspired Logo
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results