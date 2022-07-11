8-yr-old MP Boy Sits with Baby Brother's Body in Lap on Roadside as Hospital Denies Free Ambulance

In a disturbing incident, an eight-year-old distraught boy was found sitting with the body of his toddler brother by the road as his father went to fetch an ambulance to take the baby’s corpse home in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena.

The incident took place at Badfra village of Ambah on Saturday when the two-year-old baby died at the hospital and the poor family was denied a free ambulance facility even as the father, Poojaram Jatav, pleaded. Thus, left to look for an ambulance or a vehicle to take the body home, India Today reported.

As the boy sat there with his baby brother’s body, a large crowd took notice and informed the police who then got an ambulance to send the family home.

The toddler fell sick with a stomach-related problem and was under his father’s care until his condition worsened. Due to lack of resources, Jatav initially tried to treat him at home, however, he had to rush him to the Morena district hospital after baby Raja began to complain of unbearable stomach ache. The elder brother, Gulshan, also accompanied them to the hospital.

Jatav has further alleged that the doctor, who was attending his son, prescribed him eno and asafoetida, to treat the baby.

“The mother of the child is not at home. I am a poor man and I don’t know what my child ate and his condition worsened. When I approached the doctor, he told me to give Raja eno and asafoetida, which I did. But his health did not improve. I was being asked to pay for a vehicle,” Jatav was quoted by India Today.

The hospital has, however, denied the allegation of denying an ambulance and instead said that the family left by the time they arranged for one.

“We made arrangements for an ambulance. By the time the vehicle arrived, the father of the child had left,” Vinod Gupta, Morena civil surgeon, told the publication.

