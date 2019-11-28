Secular Govt, 80% Job Quota, One Rupee Clinics, Farm Relief: What Sena-NCP-Congress Promise

Mumbai: Reservation on jobs for local youth, subsidised clinics and canteens, immediate farm loan waivers and free education for girls from poor families are some of the promises made by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in its Common Minimum Programme.

The alliance, called the Maha Vikas Aghadi, released the CMP on Thursday evening, hours before the swearing-in ceremony of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

The preamble of the CMP vows to uphold the “secular values enshrined in the Constitution on contentious issues… especially having repercussions on the secular fabric of the nation…” With two mentions in the preamble, the CMP attempts to underscore the ‘secular nature’ of the alliance, an elephant in the room for the trio given the Shiv Sena’s hardline Hindutva image.

The CMP is divided into 10 sections, covering farmers, unemployment, women, education, health and social justice among others. It added two coordination committees will be constituted for its implementation, one within the state cabinet and another for coordination among the allies.

Here’s a look at some of the key promises made by the alliance:

- Provide immediate assistance to farmers who are suffering due to premature rains, and floods

- Immediate loan waiver for farmers

- Law to ensure 80% reservation in jobs for local/domicile youth

- Free education for girls from economically weaker sections

- Increased honorarium for Anganwadi and Asha workers

- Interest-free education loans for students of farm labourers and those who belong to economically weaker sections

- One rupee clinics at taluka level and health insurance to every “citizen of the state”

- “Cheap and efficient” food at Rs 10

