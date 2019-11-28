Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Secular Govt, 80% Job Quota, One Rupee Clinics, Farm Relief: What Sena-NCP-Congress Promise

The Common Minimum Programme was released by the alliance, called the Maha Vikas Aghadi, hours before the swearing-in ceremony of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

News18.com

Updated:November 28, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Secular Govt, 80% Job Quota, One Rupee Clinics, Farm Relief: What Sena-NCP-Congress Promise
Illustration by Mir Suhail (News18.com)

Mumbai: Reservation on jobs for local youth, subsidised clinics and canteens, immediate farm loan waivers and free education for girls from poor families are some of the promises made by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in its Common Minimum Programme.

The alliance, called the Maha Vikas Aghadi, released the CMP on Thursday evening, hours before the swearing-in ceremony of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

The preamble of the CMP vows to uphold the “secular values enshrined in the Constitution on contentious issues… especially having repercussions on the secular fabric of the nation…” With two mentions in the preamble, the CMP attempts to underscore the ‘secular nature’ of the alliance, an elephant in the room for the trio given the Shiv Sena’s hardline Hindutva image.

The CMP is divided into 10 sections, covering farmers, unemployment, women, education, health and social justice among others. It added two coordination committees will be constituted for its implementation, one within the state cabinet and another for coordination among the allies.

Here’s a look at some of the key promises made by the alliance:

- Provide immediate assistance to farmers who are suffering due to premature rains, and floods

- Immediate loan waiver for farmers

- Law to ensure 80% reservation in jobs for local/domicile youth

- Free education for girls from economically weaker sections

- Increased honorarium for Anganwadi and Asha workers

- Interest-free education loans for students of farm labourers and those who belong to economically weaker sections

- One rupee clinics at taluka level and health insurance to every “citizen of the state”

- “Cheap and efficient” food at Rs 10

Untitled design (7)

Untitled design (8)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram