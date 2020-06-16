INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

80 People Working in UP CM Helpline Centre Test Positive for Coronavirus

For Representation. (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

For Representation. (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

The Yogi Adityanath government had last year launched the chief minister's helpline number '1076'.

  • Last Updated: June 16, 2020, 4:21 PM IST
Share this:

At least 80 people working for the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's helpline service here have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Tuesday.

"The first case (among those working at the helpline) was detected around 4-5 days back," the official told PTI.

The helpline service '1076' has been outsourced to a company.

"We had visited the place almost a month back, and they were properly told masks and sanitisers have to be used by everyone. They (the company) forwarded us photographs and videos of people wearing masks while working," the official said.

However, the official refused to comment on whether any action has been initiated against the company, which was providing the services.

The Yogi Adityanath government had last year launched the chief minister's helpline number '1076'.

The 24X7 toll-free helpline number enables residents of the state to file their complaints. It was launched to establish a direct link between the people and the Chief Minister's Office.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading