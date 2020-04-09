80-year-old Covid-19 Patient Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Karnataka, Death Toll Rises to 6
On April 6, test reports confirmed that the patient was infected with COVID-19. At 12.55 am on Thursday she died of cardiac arrest.
Citizens who were quarantined at a hospital for a mandatory period of 14 days following their arrival from abroad, leave in a bus after they tested negative against COVID-19, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)
Bengaluru: An 80-year-old woman, who was diagnosed with coronavirus after developing severe respiratory problems died of cardiac arrest in Gadag district early on Thursday, taking the toll in Karnataka to six, district officials said.
According to a senior official in that district, the patient was admitted to a designated hospital a few days ago with severe respiratory problems.
On April 6, test reports confirmed that she was infected with COVID-19. At 12.55 am on Thursday she died of cardiac arrest."
With this, the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 reached six in the state, whereas the total positive cases as on Wednesday evening stood at 181.
