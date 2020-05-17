INDIA

80-Year-Old Dera Chief Found Murdered at Ashram in Punjab's Rupnagar

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 7:51 PM IST
An 80-year-old head of a dera was found murdered at his ashram here on Sunday, police said.

The dera chief, Shri Maha Yogeshwar Mahatma, had been living alone in his 'Shri Muni Desham Ashram' here since the coronavirus-triggered lockdown began in March, they said.

One of his followers visited him on Sunday and found the ashram gate broken open. He also found Mahatma murdered in his room, police said.

Kathgarh Station House Officer Parminder Singh said the body was found in a decomposed state, indicating that Mahatma might have been killed at least a week ago.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway, police said.

Local Shiv Sena leaders expressed anguish over the killing.

