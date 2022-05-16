CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#MundkaFire#CGBSEResult
Home » News » India » 80-year-old Noida Man Arrested for 'Digitally Raping' Teen for 7 Yrs Since She Was 10
1-MIN READ

80-year-old Noida Man Arrested for 'Digitally Raping' Teen for 7 Yrs Since She Was 10

A protest against rape cases in India. (representative Image: Reuters)

A protest against rape cases in India. (representative Image: Reuters)

In a 'digital rape', the accused person or the rapist uses his hands, toes, fingers or any other object for forceful penetration

A 17-year-old girl has been allegedly “digitally raped" for a period of seven years by an 80-year-old man who was arrested by the Noida Police on Sunday.

In a “digital rape", the accused person or the rapist uses his hands, toes, fingers or any other object for forceful penetration.

The man, identified as Maurice Ryder, was also accused of committing obscene acts with the victim.

Based on the minor’s complaint, the police registered a case under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 5 and 6 of the POCSO act.

RELATED NEWS

It was learnt that the accused used to also thrash the victim whenever she resisted to his evil deeds.

A police officer said a probe is underway.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:May 16, 2022, 07:50 IST