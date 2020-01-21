Take the pledge to vote

80-year-old Wife of Local Sarpanch Killed Inside Home in Greater Noida, Rs 6 Lakh Missing

The police have registered an FIR in the case and an investigation is underway to identify and nab the assailants, said an official.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 8:08 PM IST
Noida: An octogenarian woman was killed and her house ransacked allegedly by unidentified assailants in Greater Noida on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place in Dankaur town and the woman has been identified as Jaypali, 80, the wife of a local sarpanch, the police said.

"The incident was reported around 7 am. The woman had suffered injuries to her body, which appears to have led to her death. Around Rs 6 lakh cash and documents related to some properties were found missing from the house," said an official from Dankaur police station.

"The family has multiple properties in the town and other members were not in the same house when the incident took place," the official said.

The police have registered an FIR in the case and an investigation is underway to identify and nab the assailants, he said.

